May 6, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Belarus ready to sell 25 pct stake in state-run Belarusbank: cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 6 (Reuters) - Belarus is ready to sell a 25 percent stake in the country’s largest lender, state-run Belarusbank, to a foreign investor, preferably a Western one, Central Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday.

The government announced the creation of a working group to prepare the stake sale on Thursday but had not disclosed what proportion of the bank it was prepared to privatise. It hopes to decide on a buyer by November 2017.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Taras Nadolny said the sale could happen earlier if a suitable investor was found.

The fully state-owned Belarusbank accounts for 40 percent of the assets in the country’s banking system.

In Belarus, where the state controls about 70 percent of the economy, the authorities are normally suspicious of privatisation. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; editing by Matthias Williams and John Stonestreet)

