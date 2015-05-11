FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD tests new course with Belarus bank privatisation plan
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD tests new course with Belarus bank privatisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Belarus government to participate in the privatisation of one of the country’s banks.

The deal envisages Belarus, which is sandwiched between Russia and Ukraine, selling its controlling stake in Belinvestbank, its fourth-largest bank, by 2020.

For the EBRD, it will mark the first step in recently laid-out plans to take a more activist role to drive change in the countries it invests in.

The EBRD, effectively owned by 64 of the world’s governments, often takes stakes in banks but if this deal goes through it will be the first time it has done so in a mainly state-controlled banking system.

There were no details on the size of any potential EBRD stake in Belinvestbank or a timetable for the process, but more could come on Wednesday when the deal is due to be signed in Georgia ahead of the EBRD’s annual meeting.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.