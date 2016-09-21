Belarus central bank says three banks at risk of missing capital requirements

KIEV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belarus's central bank said on Wednesday that three banks could fail to meet capital requirements after it conducted the first ever stress tests on the ex-Soviet state's nine largest lenders.

Lenders Belagromprombank, Belinvestbank and a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa-bank could be at risk, the central bank said.

"These banks have provided the central bank with plans to guarantee adequate capital," it said.