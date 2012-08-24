FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus impedes banks' FX borrowing to curb inflation
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Belarus impedes banks' FX borrowing to curb inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Belarus’ central bank raised the reserve requirement on local banks’ foreign currency borrowings to 12 percent from 10 percent on Friday, utilizing the tool to tighten a grip on inflation, it said in a statement.

Belarus aims to keep inflation within 22 percent this year after consumer prices rose by more than 100 percent in 2011 following a rapid devaluation of its rouble and depletion of gold forex reserves.

A hike in the reserve requirement level comes at a time when the central bank is gradually bringing its main interest rate down after a series of emergency hikes to quell last year’s crisis.

The bank last cut the refinancing rate to 30.5 percent in early August. That compares with a peak of 45 percent last year. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.