UPDATE 1-Belarus cuts main interest rate by 200 basis points
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 2:47 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Belarus cuts main interest rate by 200 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

MINSK, May 7 (Reuters) - Belarus’s central bank cut its main policy rate, the refinancing rate, to 25 percent from 27 percent on Tuesday, it said in a statement, citing easing inflation.

The bank, which had previously cut the rate by 150 basis points on April 17, said Belarus’s trade surplus supported the exchange rate and rouble deposits were growing steadily.

The former Soviet republic’s government expects inflation to slow down to below 1 percent month-on-month from 1.1 percent in March.

Inflation in year-on-year terms - 22.2 percent in March - and interest rates remain elevated in Belarus, which devalued its rouble by 65 percent in a balance-of-payments crisis in 2011. The refinancing rate then peaked at 45 percent.

The International Monetary Fund has warned Belarus against cutting rates too soon, saying inflation could speed up again and require a rate hike. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)

