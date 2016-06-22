FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Belarus c.bank favours removal of obligatory fx sales by exporters
June 22, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Belarus c.bank favours removal of obligatory fx sales by exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, June 22 (Reuters) - The central bank of Belarus favours gradual removal of requirements for the country's exporters to sell part of their foreign currency revenues on the forex market, National Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur told reporters on Wednesday.

The central bank will discuss with the government a possible decrease of the share of obligatory sales of foreign currency earnings already in early July, he said.

Belarussian exporters are currently obliged to sell 30 percent of their earnings in foreign currency on the market. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

