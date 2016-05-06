FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus c.bank governor says won't rush to cut key rate again
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Belarus c.bank governor says won't rush to cut key rate again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 6 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank is in no hurry to cut its key interest rate again as this could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system, Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday.

The bank cut its key rate this week to 22 percent from 24 percent.

Kallaur also told a news conference the bank was considering the possible recapitalisation of some domestic banks and that stress tests had shown a possible increase in non-performing loans.

“A more intensive reduction of interest rates, in our opinion, could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system,” Kallaur said. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.