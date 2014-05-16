FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus cuts refinancing rate to 21.5 pct
May 16, 2014 / 8:08 AM / 3 years ago

Belarus cuts refinancing rate to 21.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 16 (Reuters) - Belarus’ central bank will cut its refinancing rate to 21.5 percent from 22.5 percent from May 19, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

This is the second cut in 2014, following a one percentage point cut in April.

“The present measure will increase the accessibility of loans while simultaneously preserving a high return for rouble deposits,” the bank said.

On May 1 annual inflation in Belarus was running at a rate of 17.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Megan Davies)

