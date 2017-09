MINSK, May 6 (Reuters) - Belarussian Central Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday his strategic aim was to restore confidence in the Belarussian rouble.

The local rouble lost 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year, dragged down by harsh economic conditions in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)