FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus central bank continuing talks with IMF: c.bank deputy
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Belarus central bank continuing talks with IMF: c.bank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 6 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank is continuing to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund, Deputy Governor Dmitrii Kalechits said at a news conference on Friday.

An IMF mission is set to visit Minsk in June in connection with a new $3 billion loan that Belarus has requested. The former Soviet republic needs help in servicing its foreign debt amid an economic downturn brought about by a protracted recession in neighbouring Russia, a major export market.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.