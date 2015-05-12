UPDATE 1-Belarus central bank shifts policy to restrain inflation

(Adds detail, background)

MINSK, May 12 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank said on Tuesday it had shifted to a monetary policy regime using the money supply as its main control over inflation.

The former Soviet republic’s economy has been battered by currency volatility in neighbouring Russia triggered by the Ukraine crisis and a plunge in oil prices. The Belarussian rouble has lost 25 percent in value against the dollar since January.

The central bank said at the beginning of the year it would seek to keep inflation between 16-18 percent.

It will now hold weekly auctions to provide and remove liquidity from the market, the bank added in its statement on Tuesday.

“These changes shift the focus from refinancing rates ... to rates set at auctions to regulate liquidity,” it said.

The central bank raised the main interest rate to 25 percent from 20 percent at the start of the year and has said it sees it staying around this level for the rest of the year.

In March the finance ministry announced it would ask the International Monetary Fund for a new financing package to shore up its economy.

