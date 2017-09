KIEV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank expects inflation to slow to 12 percent next year from the 16 percent forecast for the end of 2015, deputy bank chief Sergei Kalechits said on Tuesday.

“Inflation is forecast to be 12 percent next year,” Kalechits told journalists. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)