Belarus c.bank says will stick to policy of minimising forex interventions in 2016
January 16, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Belarus c.bank says will stick to policy of minimising forex interventions in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank said in a statement to Reuters that it intended this year to stick to its policy of minimising foreign exchange interventions, despite the Belarussian rouble currency weakening sharply since the start of the year.

The central bank statement said: “In 2015 the National Bank of Belarus moved to an exchange-rate formation mechanism known as a ‘managed float’. ... The main trends for changes in the exchange rate are formed by fundamental macroeconomic factors, the central bank should not interfere with them”.

“The National Bank intends to keep analogous approaches also in 2016,” it said in response to a request for comment. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)

