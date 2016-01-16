FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Belarus c.bank says will stick to policy of minimising interventions
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Belarus c.bank says will stick to policy of minimising interventions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, context)

MINSK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank told Reuters it intended to stick to its policy of minimising foreign exchange interventions this year despite the rouble currency coming under pressure.

The Belarussian rouble is down almost 8 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, hurt by currency weakness in neighbouring Russia and diminishing appetite for risk on global markets.

The central bank said in response to a request for comment: “In 2015 the National Bank of Belarus moved to an exchange-rate formation mechanism known as a ‘managed float’ ... The main trends for changes in the exchange rate are formed by fundamental macroeconomic factors, the central bank should not interfere with them”.

“The National Bank intends to keep analogous approaches also in 2016,” it said.

Tanking commodity prices and a collapse in the Russian rouble have pressured the currencies of many former Soviet states over the past two years.

Some have been forced into devaluation to keep their economies competitive while others have altered their exchange-rate policy to prevent reserves from being drained completely dry.

The Belarussian central bank said it would take part in trading on the Belarussian currency market, buying and selling foreign currency when necessary.

It intends to smoothe sharp moves in the rouble and not allow the currency to strengthen excessively, it said. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.