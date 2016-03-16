FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus central bank says sees room to cut refinancing rate
March 16, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

Belarus central bank says sees room to cut refinancing rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, March 16 (Reuters) - A Belarussian central bank official said on Wednesday he saw room to cut the refinancing rate and that he expected inflation to slow down after a surge in the first two months of this year.

Belarus’ refinancing rate, last revised in January 2015, currently stands at 25 percent. The central bank will meet to discuss the rate in March.

Inflation, stoked mainly by communal services tariffs, grew by 4.8 percent in January-February. The government and central bank forecast annual inflation of 12 percent this year.

The central bank may also cut to 20 percent from 30 percent the share of mandatory sales of foreign currency earnings by local companies by the end of this year, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Taras Nadolny told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

