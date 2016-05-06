FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus to discuss reducing mandatory foreign currency sales
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Belarus to discuss reducing mandatory foreign currency sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 6 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank will discuss the possibility of reducing a requirement to sell a proportion of foreign currency to 20 percent from 30 percent in the next two weeks, Deputy Governor Taras Nadolny said on Friday.

Central Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur, speaking at the same news conference as Nadolny, said Belarus wanted to raise its forex reserves to $10 billion and was targeting an increase of $300 million this year.

Kallaur also said Belarus was ready to increase utility tariffs to 50 percent of the cost of production. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.