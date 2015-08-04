FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus gold/forex reserves to remain at $4.7 bln in 2015 - central bank head
August 4, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Belarus gold/forex reserves to remain at $4.7 bln in 2015 - central bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank expects gold and foreign currency reserves to not fall below the current level of $4.7 billion in 2015 as the country paid the largest of its foreign debt payments in July, the head of the bank said on Tuesday.

“International reserves will stay at the same level until the end of the year,” bank governor Pavel Kallaur told journalists, adding that the bank had paid $1.3 billion to service its external debt last month.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

