MINSK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank will likely keep the main interest rate unchanged at 18 percent for the rest of the year, deputy governor Sergei Kalechits said on Tuesday.

"In the current year, taking into account all factors, in my opinion the current level appears adequate until the end of the year," Kalechits told journalists. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)