China extends loans totalling $1 bln to Belarus state banks
May 10, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

China extends loans totalling $1 bln to Belarus state banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 10 (Reuters) - China extended loans totalling $1 billion to Belarussian state banks on Sunday, part of a raft of deals resulting from the visit of President Xi Jinping to Minsk, Moscow and Almaty over the past week.

One loan, worth $700 million, is to Belarus’s state-controlled Development Bank. “The terms are very good. Under the loan agreement, the funds are being given for 15 years. The effective rate will not go over 4.7 percent,” the head of the bank, Sergei Rumas, told journalists after bilateral meetings.

The other loan, for $300 million, is to the state-owned Belarusbank. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

