MINSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Belarussian rouble weakened by around 5 percent on Monday to 17.601 to the dollar, according to central bank data, coming under pressure from currency volatility in Russia and elsewhere.

Last week, the bank said it did not plan to intervene to support the rouble, which has lost around 10 percent in value in the past two weeks. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)