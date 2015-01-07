FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus scraps duty on purchase of foreign currency by companies
January 7, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Belarus scraps duty on purchase of foreign currency by companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Belarus is scrapping a duty paid by companies on the purchase of foreign currency from Jan. 8, according to a government order published on an official legal website on Wednesday.

The order made no reference to individuals, who currently have to pay a 10 percent duty on such purchases.

In December the central bank imposed a 30 percent duty on all purchases of foreign currency by companies and individuals because of a currency crisis in Russia, Belarus’s main trading partner. The bank has since cut that duty twice. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

