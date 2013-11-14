FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus may sell $700-$800 mln Eurobond in 2014 - Finance Ministry
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Belarus may sell $700-$800 mln Eurobond in 2014 - Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belarus may sell $700 million to $800 million worth of Eurobonds next year to refinance part of its existing debt, Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Yermolovich said on Thursday.

“External markets are closed for us now in terms of yields,” Yermolovich told a parliamentary committee.

“We hope they will start opening.”

Minsk placed $2 billion worth of Eurobonds in 2010-2011 and had hoped to sell another $500-$600 million this year, but has postponed the placement due to unfavourable market conditions .

The former Soviet republic, which went through a balance-of-payments crisis in 2011 and devalued its currency, the rouble, by 65 percent against the dollar, has been borrowing locally to refinance $3 billion in foreign debt this year. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.