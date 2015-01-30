FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus pays off $43.75 mln coupon on 5-year Eurobond - ministry
January 30, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Belarus pays off $43.75 mln coupon on 5-year Eurobond - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Belarus has paid off a $43.75 million coupon on its five-year Eurobond, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk may consider restructuring its external debt, which cause panic on the country’s bonds market. He quickly backtracked and the finance ministry denied Belarus would seek a debt restructuring.

Belarus has to repay some $4 billion this year. (Reporting by Alexander Makhovsky; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

