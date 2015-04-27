FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank sees Belarus's 2015 GDP falling 3.5 pct
April 27, 2015

World Bank sees Belarus's 2015 GDP falling 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, April 27 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Monday it saw Belarus’s gross domestic product contracting 3.5 percent this year, sharply revising it down from an earlier forecast of 1.8 percent growth.

Next year the contraction will continue, with GDP expected to decline 1 percent, Ruslan Penkevsky, the bank’s senior economist for Belarus, said at a press conference.

Penkevsky also said the World Bank expected consumer price inflation to reach 18.8 percent this year, against 16.2 percent seen in 2014.

The Belarussian government expects economic growth of between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent this year. (Reporting Andrei Makhovsky; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

