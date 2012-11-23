Belarus holds non-deal Eurobond road show in Asia-source

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Belarus is holding a non-deal road show to test investor interest towards a possible sovereign Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

He added meetings are now taking place in Singapore and Hong Kong, without elaborating.

Belarus is looking at $500-600 million Eurobond issue, which might be placed early next year to refinance debt falling due in 2013.

Belarus was forced to devalue its currency, the Belarussian rouble, by 65 percent last year to deal with a large current account deficit caused by public spending before the presidential elections in 2010.

It had issued $1.8 billion in Eurobonds shortly before the currency crisis, but has not tapped the market since early 2011. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)