Belarus postpones $800 mln Eurobond scheduled for May

MINSK, April 22 (Reuters) - Belarus has postponed a Eurobond scheduled for May until probably September as market conditions are unfavourable, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Tuesday.

“Most likely we will plan (the placement) for the second half because now in May there is not the opportunity nor the (right) conditions...It will probably happen in September,” Amarin told Reuters. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing in Moscow by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by John Stonestreet)