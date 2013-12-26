Belarus picks Russian Sberbank, VTB to organise $800 mln Eurobond

MINSK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Belarus’ Finance Ministry said on Thursday it has picked Russian banks Sberbank and VTB Bank to organise an $800 million Eurobond placement.

“We expect that we might tap the market either by the end of the first half of 2014, maybe in May, or in the second half,” Vladimir Amarin, deputy finance minister, said.

Minsk has said that it plans up to $2 billion in foreign borrowing in 2014, including $700-$800 million worth of Eurobonds. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly)