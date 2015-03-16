FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus must allow flexible exchange rate to receive new IMF funding - IMF head in Belarus
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Belarus must allow flexible exchange rate to receive new IMF funding - IMF head in Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, March 16 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund to Belarus said on Monday Minsk must allow a flexible currency rate to receive a new financing package from the Washington-based Fund.

To secure a new IMF programme, Belarus must express at the highest level its intentions of carrying out a comprehensive package of measures, the IMF’s David Hoffman said at a briefing in Minsk.

These measures should include a flexible exchange rate and suitably tight monetary policy, he added.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.