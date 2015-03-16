Belarus must allow flexible exchange rate to receive new IMF funding - IMF head in Belarus

MINSK, March 16 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund to Belarus said on Monday Minsk must allow a flexible currency rate to receive a new financing package from the Washington-based Fund.

To secure a new IMF programme, Belarus must express at the highest level its intentions of carrying out a comprehensive package of measures, the IMF’s David Hoffman said at a briefing in Minsk.

These measures should include a flexible exchange rate and suitably tight monetary policy, he added.