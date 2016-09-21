FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF urges Belarus to reform financial sector, cut subsidies
September 21, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

IMF urges Belarus to reform financial sector, cut subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund advised Belarus on Wednesday to reduce energy subsidies and financial support for industry and clean up its banking sector which it warned was under threat from a sharp rise in the number of non-performing loans.

"Directors noted the authorities' interest in a Fund-supported programme and underscored the importance of strong commitment at the highest level to consistent macroeconomic policies and deep, market-oriented reforms," the IMF mission said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

