MINSK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in Belarus accelerated to 2.4 percent in January from 0.6 percent in December, month-on-month, the country’s Statistics Service said on Tuesday, quoting preliminary data.

In year-on-year terms, inflation in January reached 17.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)