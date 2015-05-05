UPDATE 1-Belarus c.bank sees average refinancing rate at 23-25 pct in 2015

(Adds details, quotes, context)

MINSK, May 5 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank sees its average refinancing rate at 23-25 percent in 2015 and expects inflation of 16 percent if current macroeconomic conditions remain, its governor said on Tuesday.

Belarus, hit by economic turmoil in neighbouring Russia, raised the refinancing rate in January to 25 percent from 20 percent.

The bank had said it expected to decrease the rate to 15-16 percent by the end of 2015 and that inflation would be in a range of 16-18 percent.

“It is not reasonable to secure the level of the refinancing rate at 15-16 percent, which was previously seen in our forecast,” central bank chief Pavel Kallaur told reporters.

But if macroeconomic conditions improve, inflation could be less than 16 percent in 2015, he said. Consumer prices in Belarus rose 5 percent in the first quarter.

Kallaur also said that the country's gold and forex reserves totalled $4.6 billion as of May 1, up $10 million month-on-month.