MINSK, July 11 The Belarussian annual inflation rate rose to 6.5 percent in June versus 6.1 percent a month earlier, the state statistics service said on Tuesday.

Last year, inflation eased to 10.6 percent from 12 percent in 2015. The government expects it to hit around 9 percent by the end of 2017.