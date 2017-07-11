Banks begin London exodus as hopes of transitional deal fade
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.
MINSK, July 11 The Belarussian annual inflation rate rose to 6.5 percent in June versus 6.1 percent a month earlier, the state statistics service said on Tuesday.
Last year, inflation eased to 10.6 percent from 12 percent in 2015. The government expects it to hit around 9 percent by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovksy; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
PARIS, July 11 BNP Paribas chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe will succeed Credit Agricole's CEO Phillippe Brassac as the chairman of the French banking lobby (FBF) from Sept. 1, FBF said on Tuesday.