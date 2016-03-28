FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus to receive loans worth $2 bln from post-Soviet fund
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Belarus to receive loans worth $2 bln from post-Soviet fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 28 (Reuters) - Belarus and the Eurasian Development bank signed an agreement on Monday on a $2 billion loan to be disbursed in tranches until 2018 to support economic reforms, the Belarussian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“The first tranche of $500 million is expected within the next few days,” it said.

The 10-year loans will be disbursed from the bank’s Eurasian Stabilisation Fund - an anti-crisis tool created by six post-Soviet nations - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovksy; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.