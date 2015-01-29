FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus president rules out "shock therapy' for economy
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Belarus president rules out "shock therapy' for economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday Belarus would find a way out of its financial problems, exacerbated by economic turmoil in Russia, but ruled out “shock therapy”.

“We will pull out of this difficult situation into which our economy has fallen,” Lukashenko was quoted as telling a news conference by Belta news agency.

But he excluded any profound Western-style reforms as a way of reviving the largely state-run economy in his ex-Soviet country of 9.5 million.

“The way of shock therapy for Belarus is unacceptable,” Belta quoted him as saying.

“You (the Belarussian people) would not survive it. If I proposed to you the most effective American model, tomorrow the streets would be full of fighting people, various members of the Fifth column.”

“They would come from all sides to teach us a lesson, to start ‘Maidans’,” he said, referring to the street protests last year in Kiev which led to the overthrow of Ukraine’s Moscow-backed president. (Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

