Belarus cuts MTS venture stake price to $863 mln
December 11, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Belarus cuts MTS venture stake price to $863 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Belarus has cut the price of its 51 percent stake in a mobile joint venture with Russian group MTS as it scheduled a new attempt to sell the asset for Feb. 6.

Belarus set a starting price of $863 million for the controlling stake in its biggest mobile operator, the country’s state property committee said on Wednesday, compared with $1 billion it sought previously.

The committee is accepting bids through Feb. 5, it said.

MTS, which owns the other 49 percent in the venture, had earlier expressed interest in buying out the Belarussian state, but considered the price too high. It declined to comment on Wednesday when asked if it would bid in the February auction.

