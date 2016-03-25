Belarus may raise pension age to boost economy - minister

MINSK, March 25 (Reuters) - Belarus is likely to raise the state retirement age by three years in gradual stages, Social Security Minister Marianna Shchetkina said on Friday - a reform that would shore up its Soviet-style economy and help it qualify for foreign loans.

Women currently retire at 55 in Belarus, and men at 60.

The country’s gross domestic product shrank about 4 percent last year and its currency lost nearly half its value against the U.S. dollar as Belarus suffered the knock-on effects of a steep economic downturn in neighbouring Russia.

The authorities have applied for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, but the Fund has said any financing would depend on Minsk implementing policy changes, including pension reform.

“The option that was seen as the most acceptable ... was a gradual increase (in the retirement age) in six-month increments starting from Jan. 1, 2017,” Shchetkina was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.

Every fourth person in Belarus’s population of 9.5 million is a pensioner and this will rise to one third by 2050 if the system isn’t changed.

“The time has come to resolve this problem. It needs to be resolved today, we cannot leave it to our children,” President Alexander Lukashenko said in a government meeting, promising to take the final decision on the retirement age next week.

The average pension in Belarus is around $150 per month, while the average wage is $300.

Shchetkina did not say how much would be saved with the proposed changes, but previous government figures showed that raising the retirement age by five years would equate to savings of $1.5 billion per year.

Around $4.7 billion is being spent on pensions this year. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)