Potash miner Belaruskali expects fall in 2015 exports

MINSK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Belarussian potash producer Belaruskali expects its exports to decline to 9 million tonnes this year due to a lower demand for the fertiliser, the head of the company’s trading division said on Thursday.

Belaruskali, which has major clients in China, India and Brazil, is facing with lower demand for potash, a fertiliser that helps yield and root growth, amid weaker economies.

“I think, it (exports) will be close to 9 million (tonnes). A difficult fourth quarter is ahead of us,” Elena Kudryavets, the head of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), told reporters.

BPC exported 9.5 million tonnes of potash last year.

BPC does not want to “overload” the market with additional exports, Kudryavets added. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)