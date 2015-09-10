FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Potash miner Belaruskali expects fall in 2015 exports
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 10, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Potash miner Belaruskali expects fall in 2015 exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Belarussian potash producer Belaruskali expects its exports to decline to 9 million tonnes this year due to a lower demand for the fertiliser, the head of the company’s trading division said on Thursday.

Belaruskali, which has major clients in China, India and Brazil, is facing with lower demand for potash, a fertiliser that helps yield and root growth, amid weaker economies.

“I think, it (exports) will be close to 9 million (tonnes). A difficult fourth quarter is ahead of us,” Elena Kudryavets, the head of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), told reporters.

BPC exported 9.5 million tonnes of potash last year.

BPC does not want to “overload” the market with additional exports, Kudryavets added. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.