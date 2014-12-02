FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus to keep zero export duty for potash in 2015
December 2, 2014

Belarus to keep zero export duty for potash in 2015

KIEV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Belarus will keep a zero duty on potash exports in 2015, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to boost sales of the fertiliser ingredient.

“Export duties for potash were cancelled this year. They will not be introduced next year,” Amarin told journalists.

Belarus first cut export tariffs to zero in September 2013 after the breakup of a trading alliance with Russia’s Uralkali ended a partnership which controlled two-fifths of the $20 billion global potash market. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky,; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

