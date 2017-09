MINSK, June 27 (Reuters) - Belarus has signed a new potash supply contract with India, Belarus Potash Company, its state-controlled trader, said in a statement on Monday.

Under the new contract, Belarus will supply 700,000 tonnes of this crop nutrient at $227 per tonne on a cost and freight basis (CFR).

The supplies will start from July 1 with a 180-days of the payment grace period, the company added. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)