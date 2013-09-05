FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus says to create new potash export company
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered a new potash export company to be set up which will be responsible for co-ordinating exports of all Belarussian fertilizers, a statement from his office said on Thursday.

The move follows the collapse of a trading alliance which potash producer Belaruskali had with Russia’s Uralkali .

Uralkali sparked a row when it abruptly pulled out of the partnership in a move that could push potash prices down 25 percent in the second half of 2013, an economic headache for Belarus where the soil nutrient accounts for 12 percent of state revenue. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Megan Davies; editing by Richard Balmforth and James Jukwey)

