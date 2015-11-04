FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus will redenominate rouble in 2016, central bank says
November 4, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Belarus will redenominate rouble in 2016, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Belarus will redenominate its rouble from July 1 next year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic devalued the rouble by 65 percent in 2011 after a sharp increase in public sector salaries helped push inflation above 100 percent. In January this year the bank devalued the rouble by a further 7 percent.

“The denomination will be made by replacing the banknotes ... at a ratio of 10,000 (old) Belarussian roubles to 1 Belarussian rouble,” the bank said in a statement.

“The process of redenomination is technical in nature and does not affect the purchasing power of the Belarussian rouble, the rate of the national currency against international currencies or the current level of inflation,” it said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

