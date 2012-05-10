FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus in $500 mln loan talks with Russia's VEB
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Belarus in $500 mln loan talks with Russia's VEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB may extend a $500 million loan to Belarus to help finance the construction of a new nuclear power plant, the bank said on Thursday.

“We expect the work (on the loan deal) to conclude within two months,” Pavel Kallaur, the head of VEB’s Belarussian subsidiary, told reporters.

“The interest rate will be slightly below the market one.”

Russia, whose companies will build the power plant, has promised to lend Belarus $10 billion to finance the project, but the former Soviet republic needs additional funds to make prepayments for some of the work. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.