Belarus has asked Russia for $3 bln loan - Russian minister

UFA, Russia, July 9 (Reuters) - Belarus has asked Russia to provide a $3 billion loan, and on Thursday the Russian government will decide on providing Belarus with a $760 million tranche of an earlier approved credit line, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov told journalists at a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa that the decision on the new $3 billion loan was not yet taken but that he expected the government to approve the $760 million tranche.

“In July we will give them (Belarus) this money,” Siluanov said, referring to the $760 million sum. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)