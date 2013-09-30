FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus drops idea of taxing cross-border shoppers
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Belarus drops idea of taxing cross-border shoppers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Belarus will hold fire on plans to introduce a $100 exit tax for citizens who travel to neighbouring countries to shop, President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Lukashenko threatened earlier this month to impose the tax on thousands of Belarussians who cross the border daily to trade or simply buy goods in Poland, Lithuania or Ukraine, accusing them of lacking patriotism at a time when factories at home were packed with produce they could not sell.

“Well, we won’t take $100 from you, but if you bring in belongings, then you’ll pay a duty, like in other countries,” Lukashenko said, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

Tens of thousands of Belarussians often travel at the weekend into Lithuania, Poland or Ukraine to buy better-quality, cheaper clothes, food and household appliances, spending an estimated $3 billion abroad annually. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovksky; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.