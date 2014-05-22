FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belaruskali sees no need in reunion with Uralkali for now
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 22, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Belaruskali sees no need in reunion with Uralkali for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOLIGORSK, Belarus, May 22 (Reuters) - Belarussian potash monopoly Belaruskali said on Thursday there was no need for now to recreate an alliance with its former Russian partner, the world’s biggest potash producer Uralkali.

“Today there’s no need to create a common trader. If there are conditions for a reunion, why not? There are no such conditions right now,” Valery Kirienko, Belaruskali’s CEO, told a news conference in the Belarussian city of Soligorsk.

Uralkali’s decision to dismantle one of the world’s two big potash cartels pummelled shares of companies that produce potash and heralded a price war for the key crop nutrient.

Belaruskali’s CEO also said the company had agreed to ship 500,000 tonnes of potash to India in 2014 at $322 per tonne. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.