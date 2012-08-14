FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Belden Inc sells $700 mln notes
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Belden Inc sells $700 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Belden Inc on Monday sold $700
million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $550 million.
    Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BELDEN INC 

AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/01/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  08/27/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 384 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

