New Issue-Belden Inc sells $700 mln notes

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Belden Inc on Monday sold $700 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $550 million. Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BELDEN INC AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/27/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 384 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS