Belgian state owned bank Belfius 2014 net result up 4 pct
March 10, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Belgian state owned bank Belfius 2014 net result up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - Belgian state-owned bank Belfius posted a 2014 net result of 462 million euros ($496.6 million), an increase of 4 percent, the group said on Tuesday.

The group, which used to be the Belgian banking arm of stricken group Dexia and was nationalised in 2011, said its profit from commercial activities was 580 million euros.

However, it used 118 million euros to make provisions for its legacy portfolio of bonds and loan guarantees.

“A part of our commercial result was used to clean up our past,” CEO Jos Clijsters told reporters. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

