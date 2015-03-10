UPDATE 2-Belgian state owned bank Belfius ends Dexia financing

* State owned bank increases profit by four percent

* No longer providing funding to Dexia

* Chairman sees no swift sale by government (Updates with chairman comments on ownership)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - Belgian bank Belfius has sharply reduced the risky assets inherited from its former parent Dexia and was likely to remain state owned for the next two years, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Belfius is the successor to the Belgian banking arm of stricken group Dexia which was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in 2011. It financed Dexia’s short term liquidity needs of about 56 billion euros ($60.2 billion) at the time it was nationalised.

It has since greatly reduced this exposure and said Dexia, which lives on as a portfolio of bonds and loans being wound down, had completely weaned itself off Belfius financing in February 2015.

Belfius said its net profit from its banking and insurance business increased by four percent to 462 million euros ($497 million) in 2014, after using 118 million euros to make provisions for a legacy portfolio of bonds and loan guarantees.

While Belfius will not pay a dividend to its owner, the positive results are good news for the government, which hopes to one day recover a 4 billion euro investment made in 2011.

The state finances of France and Belgium are heavily exposed to Dexia as they guarantee its borrowings of about 70 billion euros, with Belgium responsible for just over half.

A sale of Belfius was not an issue for the immediate future and it would likely remain state-owned in the next two years, Chairman Jos Clijsters told reporters, though he added that this decision was ultimately one the government had to take.

“I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interest to go too quickly,” Clijsters told reporters at the group’s headquarters in central Brussels.

Apart from cutting its financing ties with Dexia, Belfius reduced its bonds portfolio to 9.5 billion euros in 2014 from 12.4 billion euros in 2013 and slashed its loan guarantees by 300 million euros to 6.5 billion euros.

“A part of our commercial result was used to clean up our past,” Clijsters told reporters.

Belfius increased its common equity tier 1 ratio to 13.2 percent from 11.5 percent in 2013 based on fully loaded Basel III capital rules. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)