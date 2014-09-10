Belgium's Belfius profit up as reduces ties to bailed-out Dexia

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Belfius, the nationalised former banking unit of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia, reported an 8 percent increase in first-half net profit on Wednesday and said it was on course to return to full health and cut its ties to Dexia by 2016.

The banking and insurance group, which Belgium bought from bailed-out Dexia for 4 billion euros ($5.18 billion) in 2011 to protect retail customers, said its aim was to be paying regular dividends to the state or be ready for a sale in two years time.

“The aim is to make sure that in 2016 all options are open,” Chairman Jos Clijsters told a news conference.

A decision over a possible sale or flotation of part or all of Belfius would be for a future Belgian government to take, with a number of politicians saying it was not in Belgium’s interest to own a bank long term.

The company reported an 8 percent rise in net profit to 277 million euros. Excluding the impact of legacy activities linked to its Dexia past, the net profit rose by 31 percent to 291 million euros.

Banking was the star performer, its underlying result more than doubling as a result of higher interest margins and commission income and sharply lower costs.

Profits of its insurance activities were flat because the company took a 20 million euro hit it took following a heavy and damaging hailstorm in Belgium in June.

Belfius has been busy cutting its ties with Dexia. Its exposure to the bailed-out lender dropped to 13.5 billion euros at the end of June, all covered with state guarantees, from 56 billion euros in 2011. That should fall to zero next year.

It also said its holding of Dexia bonds would drop below 10 billion euros this year, from 10.7 billion at the end of June.

Belfius also said it was comfortable that it would meet the capital buffers required under the European Central Bank’s upcoming stress test. Its core tier one ratio at the end of June was 14.6 percent, from 13.8 percent at the end of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7721 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)