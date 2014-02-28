FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Belgacom posts 4.9 pct fall in full-year EBITDA
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 28, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Belgacom posts 4.9 pct fall in full-year EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Belgacom SA : * Full-year results Belgacom Group + Q4 report attached * Says net income full-year 2013 was EUR 630 million, EUR 82 million lower ver

sus 2012. * Says Belgacom proposes to return a dividend of EUR 2.18 over 2013 and EUR 1

.50 for the next 3 years * Number of Mobile customers went up with 80,000 to a total of 5,496,000 * For full-year 2013, the Belgacom Group recorded EUR 6,318 million revenue, or

2.2 pct less than for 2012 * Full-year revenue hampered by fourth-quarter revenue BICS * Closed the year 2013 with EUR 1,713 million EBITDA, or 4.9 pct lower than for

2012


